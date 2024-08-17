Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

