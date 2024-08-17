Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CorVel by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.73. 34,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.68. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $321.46.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $198,318.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.90, for a total value of $6,206,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,309,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,507,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,131 shares of company stock worth $20,442,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CorVel

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.