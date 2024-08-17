Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after buying an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,797,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,122,000 after buying an additional 89,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 6,011,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,789,535. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

