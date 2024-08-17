Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.8%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 297,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 830,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $745.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $18,287,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 159.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 444,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

