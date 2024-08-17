Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 172,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $101.05. 983,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

