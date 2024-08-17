Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 691,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 385,224 shares.The stock last traded at $75.87 and had previously closed at $75.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

