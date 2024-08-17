SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.50

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1330226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.63.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

