SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.50

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1330226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SDX
SDX Energy Price Performance
SDX Energy Company Profile
SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SDX Energy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.