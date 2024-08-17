SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $94.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE:SE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

