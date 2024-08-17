SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Up 32.4% in July

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

ICU traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 136,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,123. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.38.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

