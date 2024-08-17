Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 26.6%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 26.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 23,146,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,487,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.