ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 135 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $827.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $770.45 and a 200 day moving average of $757.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.