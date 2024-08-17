Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Inspired Stock Performance
Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Friday. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.55. The stock has a market cap of £73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95.
About Inspired
