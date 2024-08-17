Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of INSE stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Friday. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.55. The stock has a market cap of £73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

