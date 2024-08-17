Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Drops By 23.2%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 1,327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Price Performance
Shares of AEON Financial Service stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. AEON Financial Service has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.28.
AEON Financial Service Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Financial Service
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.