Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Expands By 32.1%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,284,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 4,755,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.3 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
