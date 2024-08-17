Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Expands By 32.1%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,284,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 4,755,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 390.3 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

