Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Decreases By 18.2%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.35. 223,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,404. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
