Short Interest in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expands By 33.0%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 526,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

ANIX has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,707.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,707.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 69,369 shares of company stock worth $185,948 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

