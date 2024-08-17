Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Decreases By 15.1%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,856,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The company has a market cap of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

