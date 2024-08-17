Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Drops By 25.8%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
BNZI remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 483,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Banzai International has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $16.57.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
