Short Interest in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Drops By 25.8%

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International

Banzai International Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNZI remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 483,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Banzai International has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Further Reading

