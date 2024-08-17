Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Declines By 25.6%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 696,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

