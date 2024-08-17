Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Decreases By 13.1%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Get BlackRock Total Return ETF alerts:

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Total Return ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC owned 2.20% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.