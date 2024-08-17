Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Decreases By 13.1%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance
BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. 2,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF
