Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Drops By 31.8%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,605,200 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 6,753,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,070.1 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

