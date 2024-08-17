Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Drops By 25.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 49,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

