Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Declines By 26.4%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of CSASF stock remained flat at C$19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.70. Credit Saison has a 12-month low of C$19.89 and a 12-month high of C$19.89.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

