Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 17.2%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
CWXZF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.
About Doman Building Materials Group
