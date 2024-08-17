Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 17.2%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

CWXZF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

