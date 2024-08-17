Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Decreases By 20.7%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

AMDS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 12,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,648. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

