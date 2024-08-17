Short Interest in GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Decreases By 20.7%

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance
AMDS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 12,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,648. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.