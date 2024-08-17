Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Declines By 13.6%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 67,800 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

GHSI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 3,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

