Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Expands By 63.3%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hypera Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,777. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

