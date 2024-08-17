Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Expands By 18.7%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,715,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $226.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

