Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 26.8%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,552.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
ISUZF stock remained flat at $13.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.37.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.