Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 26.8%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 359,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,552.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

ISUZF stock remained flat at $13.85 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.37.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

