Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 31.5%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LRLCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
