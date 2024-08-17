Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 31.5%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.