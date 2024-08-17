Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Increases By 18.6%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,039,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 4,248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,439.7 days.

M3 Stock Performance

M3 stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. M3 has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

M3 Company Profile

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solutions, Career Solutions, Site Solutions, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctors.net.uk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

