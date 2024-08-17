Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Increases By 18.6%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,039,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 4,248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,439.7 days.
M3 Stock Performance
M3 stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. M3 has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.15.
M3 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M3
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.