Short Interest in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Drops By 18.6%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,940,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 18,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Match Group Trading Down 1.3 %

MTCH stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

