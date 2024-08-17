Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Decreases By 20.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mativ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 440,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,181. Mativ has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $986.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mativ will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -6.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mativ by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mativ by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.