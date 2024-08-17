Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rises By 22.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVPH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

RVPH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 549,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,029. The company has a market cap of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

