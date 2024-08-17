Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Drops By 27.9%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Sanofi Stock Up 4.6 %

Sanofi stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. Sanofi has a one year low of $86.12 and a one year high of $110.16.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

