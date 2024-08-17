Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 24.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNPHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

