Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 24.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SNPHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
