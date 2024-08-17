Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rises By 21.3%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Secom Price Performance
SOMLY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 19,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.
Secom Company Profile
