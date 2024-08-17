Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Rises By 21.3%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SOMLY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 19,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.39. Secom has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

