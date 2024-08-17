Short Interest in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Drops By 19.0%

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SARK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 313,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

About Tradr 2X Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

