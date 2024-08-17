Short Interest in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Rises By 26.7%

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.86% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 32,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

