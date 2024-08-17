Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Rises By 26.3%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

Shares of ZCARW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,289. Zoomcar has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

