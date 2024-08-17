Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €73.95 ($81.26) and last traded at €73.00 ($80.22). Approximately 25,159 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €72.95 ($80.16).
Siltronic Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.72.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
