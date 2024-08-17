Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after buying an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $73,003,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

