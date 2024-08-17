Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 88,916 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 88,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,863 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 310,317 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 482,281 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,172,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,446. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.08.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

