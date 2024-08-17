Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $253,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

