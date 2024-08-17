Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $348,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

