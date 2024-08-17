Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $5.10 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,407. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

