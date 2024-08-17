Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $594,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. 6,507,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.