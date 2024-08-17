Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

