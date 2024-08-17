Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

