Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 412,622 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. 616,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

